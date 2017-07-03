New topics in revamped law initiative for schools

An ongoing initiative tackling law questions students may have will soon include three new topics on substance abuse, sexual offences and property offences.

Launching later this year, the revamped Project Schools will feature an updated curriculum for its five topics - knowing the law, domestic violence, cyber offences, gangs and rioting, and illegal moneylending.

Since it was started by the Law Society Pro Bono Services (LSPBS) in 2012, the initiative has involved 30 secondary schools and at least 20,000 students aged 12 to 17.

Teachers and counsellors are trained and given materials and allowed the flexibility to integrate the topics into the school curriculum.

Some have chosen to teach two to three topics for each cohort with the help of videos, while others have delivered them as standalone activities, such as post-exam or after school workshops.

This ensures the scheme remains "engaging, relevant and sustainable" for each school, a LSPBS spokesman told The Straits Times.

RIGHTS

Beyond raising awareness about the law among youth, it also aims to educate them about their rights and steer them away from crime.

The spokesman said: "It is crucial for youth to be aware of the consequences of their actions and the impact it would have on their lives, as well as that of their loved ones, so that they do not commit offences.

"Besides deterrence, the programme also aims to educate youth on how the law can protect them and informs them of the avenues of help available."

Special-needs students have also benefited.

APSN Delta Senior School (DSS) covers the material twice a year with students during its meet-the-parent sessions, dealing with topics like workplace bullying, criminal punishment for those with special needs, and the Appropriate Adult scheme, among others.