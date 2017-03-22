New TTSH rehabilitation complex to open in 2022

The new 500-bed rehabilitation complex of Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), next to the main hospital in Novena, will open in five years and add to the growing number of healthcare facilities that cater to the needs of an ageing population.

This new Integrated Care Hub will be part of HealthCity Novena - a mega health complex scheduled for completion by 2030 that will include a hospital, medical school and step-down facilities, as well as the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

TTSH's hub will take in patients who have complex rehabilitation needs, such as those who have suffered spinal cord injuries or lost their limbs, and also care for those who no longer need the acute services of a general hospital, but still require a degree of medical care.

Speaking at the hub's ground-breaking ceremony yesterday, Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor said: "The Integrated Care Hub is part of our efforts to move beyond hospital-centric healthcare to care in the community.

"The elderly are more likely to face complex health issues and are at risk of being re-admitted into hospitals if they do not receive proper care within the community and at home."

