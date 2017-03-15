New underpass for faster ride to Nicoll Highway

A new vehicular underpass connecting motorists seamlessly from the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) to Nicoll Highway will open on April 2.

It is expected to ease the traffic congestion experienced at the KPE's Nicoll Highway exit, where motorists often find themselves caught at the Sims Way traffic lights after leaving the underground expressway.

Announcing the opening date of the two-lane, 300m underpass, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday that motorists can also use it to connect to Stadium Drive from the KPE. Those coming from Sims Way can also use the underpass to head for Nicoll Highway or Stadium Drive.

From April 2, the right-turn from Sims Way to Nicoll Highway at the traffic junction will be removed.

The underpass cost $45 million to build, and construction started in 2012.

When the new underpass opens, the existing access along Nicoll Highway (city-bound) to Stadium Drive will be permanently closed.

Motorists travelling from Guillemard Road will use Stadium Boulevard via Mountbatten Road to access Stadium Drive and then to Singapore Sports Hub, the LTA added.