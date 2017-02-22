New UniSIM courses aiming to produce leaders for the non-profit sector

SIM University (above) offers the Master of Non-Profit Management and Master of Community Leadership and Social Development programmes.

SIM University (UniSIM) has noticed that more people are keen on working in non-profit organisations here.But they might not have the right qualifications to better serve the community.

That is why UniSIM is offering two post-graduate programmes for professionals keen on the non-profit and community leadership sectors.

The Master of Non-Profit Management (MNPM) covers courses such as social leadership and social innovation in the non-profit sector; fund-raising and philanthropy; and social administration and planning.

According to UniSIM, the relatively new non-profit sector faces a challenge of effective leadership, which could affect how non-profit services are provided.

The courses in the MNPM programme equip students with enough knowledge to operate as effective leaders in this sector.

Its Master of Community Leadership and Social Development (MCLSD) teaches topics such as theory and practice in community leadership and social development; gender, ethnicity and diversity; and sustainable project design.

This will give graduates a multidisciplinary understanding of issues surrounding community leadership and social development.

Dr Kevin Tan Siah Yeow, head of both programmes, said: "There is increasing recognition that there are limits to a complete reliance on the Government to constantly provide infrastructural and institutional support in various aspects of everyday life in Singapore."

He added that with more Singaporeans starting their own initiatives to serve the community, instead of waiting for the Government to do so, has made the two programmes more relevant and timely.

Both programmes are part time, and each can be completed between two and four years.

Dr Vivienne Wee, an associate faculty member who teaches a community leadership and organisational development course for students of both programmes, said: "Most students enrolled in these master's programmes are mid-career working adults who had obtained their bachelor's degrees some years ago. A common challenge they face is the shortage of time as most are working full time."

The MCLSD and MNPM programmes both require students to take six core courses and four elective courses.

On its website, UniSIM said lessons for MCLSD are scheduled on four Saturdays a course from 8.30am to 5.30pm, with an hour's lunch break.

Classes for the MNPM programme are held on either weekday evenings or Saturdays.

A student in the MCLSD programme, Miss Lynette Chia Wan Yee, 27, is passionate about mission work.

She said: "MCLSD offers a holistic understanding of social issues and challenges in community leadership and social development."

Mr Johann Johari, a 37-year-old student of the MNPM programme, said he decided to join because of the growth of the non-profit sector.

He said: "We cannot expect the state or the private sector to fulfil all societal roles, and there are many fields in which the non-profit sector can excel in.

"I feel that this programme is able to nurture the new leadership within the non-profit sector to rise to these expectations."