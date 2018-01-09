New unit to boost fraud detection in SkillsFuture claims

KEPPEL O&M DID NOT GET OFF LIGHTLY: MINISTER

Singapore-listed Keppel Corp's offshore and marine unit "did not get off lightly" in receiving a conditional warning in lieu of prosecution, for its role in one of the biggest corruption scandals to hit Singapore, said Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law Indranee Rajah in Parliament yesterday.

It is being penalised more harshly under a global resolution reached with criminal authorities in the United States, Brazil and Singapore than if the matter had been prosecuted under Singapore laws alone, said Ms Indranee.

For paying US$55 million (S$73 million) in bribes, Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM) and its American subsidiary were fined US$422 million two weeks ago under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

"Any penalty or claim that KOM might be subject to under Singapore law would be far less than what KOM is now liable for under the coordinated resolution," said Ms Indranee, adding later that the maximum fine under Singapore's Prevention of Corruption Act is $100,000 for each charge - which "wouldn't get us anywhere near the penalty under the global resolution".

She said: "As far as the company is concerned, make no mistake, there has been a heavy price to pay and deservedly so."

The minister was responding to three Workers' Party MPs who asked about the corruption scandal involving KOM.

Ms Indranee said that aside from the penalties levied on the company, certain individuals are being investigated.

"That outcome has not been determined," she said.

TRANSPORT MINISTER ASKS FOR REVIEW OF RULES GOVERNING PMD USE

About 30 reported accidents on public paths involving pedestrians and users of personal mobility devices (PMDs), such as electric scooters, occurred between January and September last year.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan has asked the Active Mobility Advisory Panel to review the current code of conduct and regulations governing the use of PMDs.

The Government was considering measures such as registration of e-scooters, the use of helmets and third-party insurance, he said.

Mr Khaw did not think it was necessary to register all scootersand bicycles, but added that "(for) those which are power-assisted and therefore potentially can incur greater harm, there may be a case for some sort of registration".

He made these points while also urging victims in accidents involving PMDs to make a police report.

"If the offender is convicted in court (of) committing an offence, the court will consider if compensation to the victim should be paid.

"The victim can also seek compensation through civil lawsuits, mediation or private settlement," he added.

In all, about 110 PMD accidents took place between January and September last year.

OVERALL LOAN LIMIT SET FOR BORROWERS

Borrowers will no longer be able to approach multiple moneylenders and become "over-indebted".

In the latest move to regulate the industry, changes to the Moneylenders Act were passed yesterday, setting an overall loan limit for borrowers - a shift from the current caps that restrict how much they can loan from individual moneylenders.

This is due to "an upward trend in the amount of outstanding debt owed" since 2015, said Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law Indranee Rajah.

Moving forward, those earning less than $20,000 a year cannot borrow more than $3,000, while the cap is six times of monthly income for all other borrowers.

These changes "will help us to nip the over-borrowing in the bud before it gets worse", Ms Indranee said.

Moneylenders will also have to get a borrower's credit report from the Moneylenders Credit Bureau before giving out a loan, and are required to update the bureau on repayments.

WP'S PERERA WITHDRAWS STATEMENT ABOUT PARLIAMENTARY FOOTAGE

After alleging that broadcaster Mediacorp edited parliamentary footage last November, Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera apologised to Parliament and withdrew his earlier statements yesterday.

Mr Perera said he did not intentionally mislead Parliament and his "memory of the incident was inaccurate".

He said: "I would now like to definitively withdraw my earlier statements to the effect that the video had been edited with certain bits removed, and that the video had been edited and only corrected after my intervention.

"I confirm that Mediacorp had explained this to me in February 2017 and that I had accepted that.

"I would like to apologise to the House for all incorrect recollections in February 2017 contained in this exchange, as per House conventions."

On Nov 7, Mr Perera and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Chee Hong Tat had an exchange over the editing of parliamentary footage.

Mr Perera said Mediacorp had removed "certain bits" from a video on a debate in February last year.

Leader of the House Grace Fu, who sent a letter last week to Mr Perera asking him to apologise, acknowledged his apology and thanked him.

Ms Fu, who is also the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, added that she did not want to "read too much" into his intentions.

"The MPs are given parliamentary privilege to speak freely and surface different views, but this must not be misused to misrepresent facts or mislead the Parliament," she said.

- HARIZ BAHARUDIN

