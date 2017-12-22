New Vehicle Emission Label to go on new cars on Jan 1

From next month, cars in showrooms will have to display a new Vehicular Emissions Label to help buyers make informed decisions.

The label, issued jointly by the Land Transport Authority and National Environment Agency, replaces the existing Fuel Economy Label.

The change is in line with the new Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES), which takes effect on Jan 1 and replaces the existing Carbon Emissions-Based Vehicle Scheme.

The VES assesses vehicles on four pollutants - hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter - plus carbon dioxide emissions.

The rebates or surcharges for a vehicle will be decided by the worst-performing pollutant.

EXEMPTED

But all vehicles registered between Jan 1 and June 30 will be exempted from the particulate matter (PM) criterion to give motor dealers more time to submit information on PM emissions for assessment.

Consumers can use the Fuel Cost Calculator on the One.Motoring website - which will include the VES bands of car models approved for registration in Singapore on Jan 1 - to view and compare the bands and indicative fuel efficiency of various car models.

Transport economist Walter Theseira of the Singapore University of Social Sciences believes the information on the label can lead people to choose greener cars.

But financial incentives, such as rebates and surcharges, are likely to have a greater influence over their choice, he added.

- ZHAKI ABDULLAH