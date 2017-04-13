Patients could find themselves travelling to hospital less often once a new video call system for medical consultations clicks into gear.

The system enables patients to consult experts from the comfort of their homes and hospitals to use their resources more effectively.

Six public healthcare institutions have already agreed to join this project, including KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National University Hospital and the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Some have already started using the system while the rest will do so by the end of this year.

More institutions, including private ones, could come on board later. The list of services and conditions that can be addressed through video consulting could also expand.

Each institution has its own video call services.

For example, SGH is focusing on speech therapy.

All patients will get face-time with a doctor at their first appointment. Only those whose conditions are deemed suitable will be given the option of a video call follow-up.

