By August, readers could be getting their newspapers from 50 vending machines across the island. The first three were launched by Singapore Press Holdings yesterday. Two are at the FoodLoft outlets in Clementi Avenue 3 and Avenue 4, with the third in Havelock Road. There will be contests to celebrate the launch, in which readers stand to win cash and prizes worth up to $20,000. More information will be published later, reported The Straits Times.