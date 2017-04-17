A new way to give back (and win)

Catch the OrangeAid Give and Win stations at Nex, Income at Raffles (Collyer Quay) and Paya Lebar Square until Sunday

There is a new way to give back and it's as simple as the tap of a card. You could even win a great prize.

Fronted by Liverpool midfield legend Gary McAllister a new fundraising campaign by OrangeAid, insurer NTUC Income's community development and involvement arm, was launched at Clarke Quay on April 9.

Special OrangeAid Give and Win stations have been located at various locations and when you walk past a station, motion sensors on the machine will trigger a video, showing McAllister urging people to donate $2 by tapping their EZ-Link cards.

A prerecorded message from McAllister says: "Hey there! Donate to Income OrangeAid in support of education for youth-in-need and I will give you an instant reward, a chance to win autographed jerseys, footballs or a trip to Anfield."

With each donation, the user picks one of eight balls on the machine's screen by pressing a button, and a limited-edition collectible card will be dispensed.

Donors will stand to win prizes, such as LFC team or legend-signed jerseys and soccer balls.

The top prize is a trip to Anfield to catch Liverpool play Middlesbrough on May 21, including return airfare, accommodation and the LFC hospitality package, which includes tickets to the match and a dining experience at the club's Legends lounge.

Marcus Chew, Income's chief marketing officer, said: "We wanted to bring the community along with us in support of education for youth-in-need.

"Hence, we thought an interactive call to action at high-traffic bus stops and shopping malls may be a novel way to do just that.

"Since Liverpool FC is Income OrangeAid's CSR (corporate social responsibility) partner in Singapore, we upped the ante by having Liverpool legend, Gary McAllister front the public engagement by calling out to commuters and passers-by to come forward to support the cause."

Details of the prizes won and redemption will be printed on the back of the collectible card.

People can also visit the campaign's website oagiveandwin.com to donate to Income OrangeAid.

The OrangeAid Give and Win station is situated at the Income at Raffles building at Collyer Quay until Friday (April 21), Paya Lebar Square Bus Shelter until Sunday (April 23), the Nex shopping mall in Serangoon on Saturday and Sunday (April 22-23).

The campaign will end on Sunday.

LOCATION OF STATIONS

April 17-21

Income at Raffles, near the taxi stand

16 Collyer Quay

April 22-23

Nex shopping mall, located at B2, near Spectacle Hut

23 Serangoon Central

April 13 -21

Paya Lebar Square Bus Shelter

B02 Paya Lebar Road

(Bus stop number 8111)

HOW TO DONATE

Via Give and Win station:

- Activate the machine by tapping EZ-Link card to make a $2 donation

­- Choose one of eight balls on screen by pressing a button on the side

- Collect limited-edition collectible card dispensed, where details of prizes won and redemption, if any, will be printed at the back of the card.

Via website:

- Visit www.oagiveandwin.com

- Click on the "I want to donate online" tab and follow the instructions.