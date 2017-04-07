New Zika cluster in Hougang

Fogging was carried out at Simon Place on 30 March 2017, a day after Singapore's first Zika cluster was detected in the area.

A new Zika cluster of two cases has been confirmed at the Flower Road/Hendry Close area in Hougang - the second such cluster found in a fortnight.

The new cluster is near Simon Place, where this year's first cluster of the mosquito-borne disease was found.

In a statement yesterday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said both new cases are residents in the area, where mosquito control operations are ongoing.

It urged people living there to continue to remain vigilant and destroy any mosquito-breeding habitats that they find.

"There could still be asymptomatic or mild, undiagnosed cases, which might result in further transmission of the virus if there are mosquitoes in the vicinity," the statement said.

So far, there have been eight Zika cases reported this year.

Last week, the authorities revealed that two people from the same household at Simon Place had contracted the disease, forming this year's first cluster.

The NEA urged residents to allow its officers to carry out inspections and indoor spraying of their homes.