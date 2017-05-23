Newly promoted, Mr Fitri part of police family

(Above, clockwise from top right) Station Inspector Muhd Fitri Adnan with mum Fauziyah, son Muhd Fahrin Youssef, sister Sgt Nur Farrah Adtiqah, wife Senior Staff Sgt Nadiyah Easa and father Senior Staff Sgt (Ret) Adnan Aziz.

(Above) Mr Nathaniel Sim of the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Since he was in primary school, Mr Muhd Fitri Adnan had wanted to be a police officer just like his father.

Now 32, he is an emergency response team officer with the Singapore Police Force.

His sister is also a cop and the family's love affair with the police force doesn't end there.

Mr Fitri later fell in love with a fellow police officer and married her.

Last night, he was promoted from senior staff sergeant to station inspector at a ceremony attended by Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

It is the first of several ceremonies this month where nearly 4,700 Home Team officers are being promoted.

Mr Fitri told The New Paper: "My father instilled a sense of patriotism in me at an early age which motivated me to join the police force."

While on the job, he met his wife, a ground response force officer. They married three years ago and have a two-year-old son.

Mr Fitri said: "It's easier for me because my wife understands my job and knows what goes on behind the scenes.

"My father was surprised that I got my promotion so soon, and I am surprised as well. My father is very proud of me."

Mr Fitri is pursuing a part-time degree in psychology at the Singapore University of Social Sciences under a partial government sponsorship.

He chose psychology so as to better understand people.

He said: "I have to rush off to school immediately after work and classes end at 10pm. But I always try to find time for my family."

Another officer who will be promoted is Mr Nathaniel Sim, a deputy commanding officer with the Central Narcotics Bureau, who was promoted to Deputy Superintendent.

He conducts anti-drug operations, investigation of drug offences and supervision of ex-drug abusers.

Recalling how a drug abuser's father once thanked him for arresting his son, Mr Sim said: "It is not often that people thank us in these situations.

"The father updated me throughout his son's progress and told me how his son had reflected on his actions.

"After getting discharged from rehabilitation, he decided to further his studies in counselling to help other young adults."

Mr Sim's main concern lies with how young people fail to realise the consequences of experimenting with drugs.

He said: "I spend time engaging young people I have encountered in the course of work and during school talks, to share first-hand experience on how I have seen drugs ruin lives."

- KIMBERLY LIM