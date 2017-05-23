Newly-upgraded shooting range at Certis Cisco

Private security firm Certis Cisco launched its upgraded live-firing range onMay 15 to improve its officers' shooting skills.

The range is equipped with the latest automated systems, from the United States, with a faster response time. This reduces a session's shooting time from 40 to 45 minutes to around 30 minutes.

The range has been in service since 1986, and officers can shoot from distances of 6m, 9m, 15m and 23m. It is the only one available in the private sector and is open to commercial clients.

The shooters practise firing as many times as they can before the new automatic targets flip. Previously, the targets remained stationary.

In place of wooden boards in the previous range, transparent glass dividers are now fixed between the lanes.

Mr Vijayakumar P.T., 55, vice-president and head of Certis Cisco Academy and Knowledge Management, said: "The glass panels allow the trainers a better view of the shooters. They are able to see and assist if any shooterhas a problem with the weapon. They are also able to step in if there are safety violations."

He added that an enhanced ventilation system maintains the air quality as harmful lead particles are released when the guns are fired.

The range also has night shooting scenarios.

The live-firing range is part of the marksmanship training system, a programme which Certis Cisco auxiliary police trainees have to go through.

This system includes the portable small arms training simulator, which was introduced in 2007.

The simulator provides realistic scenario-based training to test officers' judgment and decision-making skills.

Since its launch, only two scenarios, a bank robbery and hostage situation, have been used. But Certis Cisco said more scenarios are being planned because of new security risks in the region.

Senior Staff Sergeant Mohamed Salleh, 58, from Certis Cisco's Auxiliary Police Force, said: "There will be more scenarios developed in the future. They will include border security scenarios such as at the airport and checkpoints. Some will be terror-related."