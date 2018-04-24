Ng Chee Meng likely to be new NTUC chief

Education Minister (Schools) Ng Chee Meng looks set to be the next labour chief, after an announcement yesterday that he joins the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) full-time next month.

In a letter to NTUC President Mary Liew, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he has asked current NTUC chief Chan Chun Sing to return to Government.

He also acceded to an NTUC request to release Mr Ng to serve the unions.

Mr Ng was named NTUC deputy secretary-general yesterday. He will serve on a part-time basis for now and full-time from May 1.

In a letter to Mr Lee dated April 16, Ms Liew also asked for another office holder to act as a liaison between NTUC and government agencies in the execution of the Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs).

These are blueprints for various economic sectors to upgrade through worker training, innovation and productivity improvement.

In his reply to her yesterday, Mr Lee said he has asked Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon to step into this role, serving NTUC part-time while retaining ministry appointments.

Dr Koh also became deputy secretary-general of NTUC yesterday.

In his letter, Mr Lee said he fully agreed with Ms Liew that the symbiotic relationship between NTUC and the People's Action Party had served Singapore well since independence, adding that "we should continue to strengthen both the leadership of the labour movement and this relationship".

Enhancing the training and skills of workers while expanding the labour movement's outreach to new groups of workers are key priorities going forward, he added.

ALWAYS READY

Speaking to the media yesterday, Mr Ng declined to say whether he will take over as secretary-general soon.

But he later told The Straits Times: "I am always ready (to step up as secretary-general), when the moment arrives."

It is not yet clear who will take over Mr Ng's role at MOE from next month.

Mr Lee said yesterday that he will announce the cabinet reshuffle today or tomorrow.

In a Facebook post last night, Mr Chan welcomed the pair to NTUC.

"We will benefit greatly from Chee Meng's experience in MOE and the various leadership roles he has assumed in his career."

He added: "Poh Koon, on the other hand, with his experience in MTI (the Ministry of Trade and Industry), will be an asset in the areas of training and helping to operationalise the ITMs across our labour movement stakeholders."

