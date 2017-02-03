NHB marks 75th anniversary of fall of S'pore with walking tours

The National Heritage Board (NHB) is organising 11 walking tours to mark the 75th anniversary of the fall of Singapore during World War II.

One of the tours, The Last Days Of Empire, takes participants to memorials from University Town, where the execution of 10 Rimau ("tiger" in Malay) Commandos took place, to the Old Ford Motor Factory, the site of the surrender of Singapore by the British forces to the Japanese army on Feb 15, 1942.

This marked the start of the Japanese Occupation in Singapore.

Though many of the memorials are in plain sight, they are poorly understood by people here.

Led by Professor Mohamed Effendy from the National University of Singapore, the tour also takes participants to an area of Bukit Timah, which saw one of the fiercest battles between Allied forces and the Japanese army.

This site marks British Lieutenant-General Arthur Percival final defence of southern Singapore against the Japanese invaders.

From Feb 16 to March 12, members of the public can join in the tours, a public talk and other offerings at the various Museum Roundtable (MR) museums to learn about the events leading up to the fall of Singapore, and stories of the Japanese Occupation.