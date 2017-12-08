Nicole Seah now with Workers' Party

Opposition figure Nicole Seah has thrown in her lot with the Workers' Party (WP), probably its most prominent newcomer since the last general election.

The former National Solidarity Party (NSP) candidate is now walking the ground with the WP in East Coast GRC and was spotted at a food distribution exercise in Bedok earlier this year.

She began volunteering with the party's media team after the 2015 General Election and wrote parts of the WP 60th anniversary book launched last month, The Straits Times learnt. Observers said the 31-year-old will add star power to the WP slate in East Coast GRC, if fielded, noting it was the most hotly contested GRC after Aljunied at the last two elections.

Ms Seah is an advertising executive who rose to fame in the 2011 General Election, running a surprisingly strong campaign in Marine Parade GRC.

Her NSP team lost with 43.4 per cent of votes against the PAP team led by then senior minister Goh Chok Tong, which garnered 56.6 per cent.

Mr Goh cited Ms Seah as a factor for his team's lower-than-expected vote share, saying in a post-election press conference: "She spoke quite persuasively to the younger people as well as some older people. So I could sense that quite a few people supported her."

When contacted yesterday, the WP confirmed that Ms Seah is a volunteer. Ms Seah declined to comment.Political analyst Lam Peng Er said: "If Nicole Seah were to run on the WP ticket at East Coast GRC, she will add star quality to the WP slate. She wears her heart on her sleeve and can connect very well with crowds at political rallies."