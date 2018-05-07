NJC students give out welfare packs to 5,000 households

Welfare packs were given out to about 5,000 households in rental units in Tanjong Pagar on Saturday.

But instead of the usual food items, they contained necessities such as toilet paper, soap and detergent.

For residents, it was a welcome break from what they normally receive from other organisations.

The National Junior College (NJC) students who distributed the packs had conducted a survey around the Leng Kee area in January to find out what residents needed most.

NJC student Shannon Or Shao Ning, 17, said: "Besides receiving the same items from organisations, sometimes, these beneficiaries might skimp on certain things like soap and detergent, even though they are extremely important."

The entire packing and distribution process was carried out by 950 NJC students for SummerRICE 2018, which was jointly organised by Pek Kio Community Centre (CC) Youth Executive Community (YEC), Leng Kee CC YEC and NJC, as part of the five-week Community YOUthCare Festival.

The chairman of Pek Kio CC YEC Seah Si Hao, 28, said the students in the planning committee were responsible for most of the planning of the project.

"Initially, they were unsure about what items they should give out to the beneficiaries. So I told them to try looking from the beneficiaries' perspective," he said.

And beneficiaries like Madam Saemah Masuki were more than thrilled to receive the items.

The 59-year-old lives in a one-room rental unit at Owen Road. With three young grandchildren to take care of, as well as an ailing husband who can no longer work, she is extremely grateful for the welfare packs.

She said: "I am thankful for all the help I have received. Even though the items given are not food, they are still necessities.

"They are a blessing."