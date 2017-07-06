No attack on the Singapore system: Lee Hsien Yang

Showing that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has allegedly failed to meet the standards expected of him is not an attack on the Singapore system.

Rather, it is to preserve it, Mr Lee Hsien Yang wrote in a Facebook post last night.

His post came a day after the end of a two-day parliamentary debate over the accusations of misuse of power.

The accusations were made by him and his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, against their older brother, PM Lee, and his Government, regarding the wishes of their father, the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, and his house at 38, Oxley Road.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang was responding to Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who on Tuesday questioned the accusers' motives.

"Are they whistle-blowing in a noble effort to save Singapore, or waging a personal vendetta without any care for the damage done to Singapore?" Mr Goh had asked.

He added that the younger Lee siblings' actual agenda was to bring PM Lee down "regardless of the huge collateral damage suffered by the Government and Singaporeans".

In his post yesterday, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said: "We are not making a criticism of the Government of Singapore, as we made clear from the beginning.

"What we have said is that we are disturbed by the character, conduct, motives and leadership of our brother, Lee Hsien Loong. Since Lee Kuan Yew's passing, we have felt threatened by LHL's misuse of his position and influence over the Singapore Government and its agencies to drive his personal agenda."

Adding that the spat would have stayed private if PM Lee had not abused his powers, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said: "Our father's legacy is more than bricks and mortar. He made sure that all government officials acted with justice and integrity. He accepted nothing less than incorruptibility, especially for the very top. Singapore can yet live up to his legacy."