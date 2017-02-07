No more than five preschool closures each year due to HFMD

No more than five pre-schools were closed due to Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease (HFMD) outbreaks in each of the past three years, said Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin.

Centres with two or more suspected or confirmed HFMD cases must report them to the Early Childhood Development Agency and the Health Ministry.

Those with a high number of sustained cases may be required to close to break the cycle of transmission, though this might inconvenience parents, said Mr Tan.