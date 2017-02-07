Singapore

No more than five preschool closures each year due to HFMD

Feb 07, 2017 06:00 am

No more than five pre-schools were closed due to Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease (HFMD) outbreaks in each of the past three years, said Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin.

Centres with two or more suspected or confirmed HFMD cases must report them to the Early Childhood Development Agency and the Health Ministry.

Those with a high number of sustained cases may be required to close to break the cycle of transmission, though this might inconvenience parents, said Mr Tan.

13,800 kids on childcare wait list
Singapore

13,800 kids on childcare wait list

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT (MSF)childcareMINISTRY OF HEALTH (MOH)