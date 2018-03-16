No need for RFID tag for season parking at HDB carparks from April 1

Car owners who are season parking holders at Housing Board carparks will no longer need to display the season parking Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag on their vehicles from next month.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an HDB spokesman said yesterday that the RFID tag is no longer needed as season parking information is now available through other modes.

The spokesman said that as the Electronic Parking System has been implemented at the majority of HDB carparks, season parking information is transmitted electronically.

Last October, the Parking.sg mobile app was launched, allowing motorists to pay for public parking fees using their credit or debit cards. Enforcement officers then key the vehicle number into their electronic hand-held terminals to check for valid parking sessions.