'No specific job' for deaf people

Miss Sylvia Teng, executive director of the Singapore Association for the Deaf, shared with The New Paper the type of jobs Mr Sim could take on.

She said: "Deaf individuals are able to take on any job based on their education level or work experience, except those that require them to handle phone calls."

There is no specific job or industry that the deaf can only work in, added Miss Teng.

The association encourages all industries and employers to be open to hiring talents from the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.