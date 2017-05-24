No Singaporeans affected: MFA

A spokesman for Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement that Singapore "strongly condemns" the bomb attack at the Manchester Arena.

"MFA and the Singapore High Commission in London have reached out to Singaporeans who are e-registered in Manchester. Thus far, there have been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected or injured in the incident," it said.

The MFA spokesman added that the Singapore High Commission will work with the Manchester police to monitor the situation closely.