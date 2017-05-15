No ticket looting for Ed Sheeran shows, says Sports Hub

There has been no evidence to support an allegation that a staff member "looted" tickets to Ed Sheeran's concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, a Singapore Sports Hub spokesman said yesterday.

The statement comes a day after reports of a Carousell user claiming that a Sports Hub staff member had bought 220 tickets to Sheeran's sold-out concerts in November to resell them.

The allegation prompted an investigation by the Sports Hub.

"We have reviewed the transactions performed," said Mr Chin Sau Ho, Sports Hub's senior director for corporate communications and stakeholder management.

"There were no suspicious transactions and tickets were purchased within the respective transaction limits," he added.

The spokesman said that while the Sports Hub treats such allegations "seriously", it has "confidence in the integrity of (its) staff and systems".

He added that "no resellers have been authorised to sell tickets for this show", urging patrons to buy tickets through official and authorised channels.

Last Saturday, it was reported that a 24-year-old student going by the name of Aida Aretha on Facebook posted screenshots of a conversation on online marketplace Carousell, where another user was selling Category 1 tickets at $1,100 a pair.

The tickets, released by ticketing agency Sports Hub Tix, originally cost $248 each.