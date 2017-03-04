No tolerance for preaching violence

The Government will not tolerate any religious preaching that encourages violence or seeks to pit one religion against another, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said during his speech at the Committee of Supply debate yesterday.

Mr Shanmugam highlighted this as he announced that all those involved in the case of an imam who allegedly made insensitive comments about Christians and Jews will be investigated - including an academic who had expressed support for him.

The minister was responding to Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah) and Ms Rahayu Mahzam (Jurong), who both asked about the case.

Last week, a video of an imam reciting a prayer at Jamae Mosque in South Bridge Road was posted on Facebook. He can be heard using the Arabic word "fanswurna", which means "to overcome" or "to grant victory over", when he spoke about Jews and Christians.

A police report was lodged and Mr Shanmugam said: "Investigations are ongoing. We will know the context of what he said once the investigations have finished."

He underscored how religious teachings that encouraged violence had no place in Singapore.

"If the imam had referred to the phrase, to say, for example, that such phrases can promote ill-will, hatred, enmity or violence against other communities, and that this is not acceptable in a multi-religious society, then there can be no objection," he said.

"But if he said that Jews and Christians should be defeated, and for God to grant Muslim brothers victory over them, to make that very point, then that is completely unacceptable."

In his speech, Mr Shanmugam chided Dr Khairudin Aljunied, an academic from the National University of Singapore, who criticised an individual who made public what the imam had allegedly said.

Dr Khairudin, an Associate Professor at the Department of Malay Studies, had posted his comments on Facebook and Mr Shanmugam said he "encouraged vilification" of the individual for bringing the matter to light.