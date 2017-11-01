A nod to a woman of exemplary grace

Customer service ambassador Vasaki Perumal, 56, has been helping a visually disabled man and his guide dog to the bus stop and to a bus seat for almost three years at Buona Vista MRT station.

For that, she was recognised at the 18th National Kindness Awards - Transport Gold 2017 yesterday.

She and 445 other transport staff were honoured for displaying exemplary service and gracious behaviour in the course of work. - THE STRAITS TIMES

