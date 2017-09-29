Nokia 3310 makes a comeback in Singapore

Nokia’s 3310 will cost less than $100.

After a three-year hiatus, Nokia mobile phones are officially returning to Singapore.

The first in the range to be relaunched here is the classic Nokia 3310.

The talk-and-text-centric phone from the year 2000 will be on sale here next month, and will work on 3G networks.

Unlike the original, it will support basic Web-browsing and comes with a 2-megapixel camera.

The Straits Times understands the handset will go for less than $100 at all major retail outlets here, making Singapore one of the first in the world to sell this 3G-compatible "dumb" phone.

Finnish start-up HMD Global, which owns rights to the Nokia brand, believes that demand will come from consumers wanting to relive their nostalgia, and parents of young children.

The redesigned Nokia 3310 was first launched earlier this year in selected markets as it worked only on 2G networks, which Singapore ended in April.

So it decided to support 3G on 3310 "to allow more people to enjoy a modern classic reborn".

The Finnish brand was once synonymous with mobile phones, but lost substantial market share when touchscreen smartphones became popular.

The revamped 3310 has a battery that can last for a month in standby mode.