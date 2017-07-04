Notice something missing from the headline (and our mastheads)?

If you did, don't be surprised: The missing letters were intended.

That's our way of helping draw attention to support this year's "Missing Type" campaign, an initiative launched in 2016 by the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) and the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore (HSA) to raise awareness on the importance of donating blood.

Between today and Sunday, more than 50 organisations, including The New Paper, will be removing the blood type letters - A, B and O - from their branding and signages.

Organisations such as Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Nanyang Polytechnic will be also be organising blood drives.

By highlighting the missing blood type letters, the campaign hopes to expand the blood donor pool in Singapore in order to keep up with rising blood usage rates.

BLOOD USAGE

According to a statement by the SRC and HSA, blood usage grew from 95,100 units in 2011 to 111,633 units last year, while the current blood donor pool is 1.87 per cent of the local residential population.

Individuals can support the campaign by uploading and sharing photos of their names without the blood type letters on social media and hashtagging #MissingTypeSG with a quote to encourage others to do the same. For more campaign information, visit redcross.sg/missingtypesg.