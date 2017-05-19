NS50 vouchers accepted at 6,000 outlets

More than 270 merchants - including fashion retailers, telco shops and cinemas - operating some 6,000 outlets here, will accept the $100 worth of vouchers that all national servicemen will receive as part of efforts to mark 50 years of national service (NS).

The vouchers are part of the previously announced NS50 recognition packages for former and current national servicemen.

It also includes a free one-year membership for either Safra or HomeTeamNS clubhouses and a commemorative NS50 PAssion Card with five years' membership.

Of the participating merchants, 56 are taking part for the first time in a commemorative NS voucher scheme, the Defence Ministry said yesterday.

These include Jetstar Asia, BreadTalk and Krispy Kreme.

"... Jetstar Asia flies the Singapore flag on our aircraft and this is our way of acknowledging the contributions made by our national servicemen," said commercial head Francis Loi of Jetstar Asia.

A spokesman for supermarket chain Fairprice, which took part in NS45, said: "We hope that more employers and the community will continue to show their support for NSmen."

Retail giant CapitaLand said more than $3 million worth of NS45 vouchers were exchanged for its own.

NS50 packages for full-time national servicemen and NSmen who are Safra or HomeTeamNS members are being posted from this month.

NSmen who are not Safra or HomeTeamNS members will receive instructions on registering for their packages from late July to August.

They will receive the package within two months.

Registration is open until June 30 next year and the vouchers are valid till end-2018. Visit www.ns50.sg for more details.