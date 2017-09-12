NSL signalling project could be finished early

Resignalling work on the North-South Line (NSL) could be completed ahead of the original year-end schedule - an achievement Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said he is "fairly confident" about.

Replying to Nee Soon MP Lee Bee Wah in Parliament yesterday, he said he is pushing for the work to wrap up by the end of November.

Dr Lee had asked about the project's progress and how much more time was needed before the system stabilises.

Mr Khaw said the number of delays due to resignalling has been dropping since its peak of 20 in May. Last month, there were six, he said.

Trials on the new signalling system have been growing since March, and full-day trials began in late May. There are plans to roll out the new system to the East-West Line (EWL).

With the experience from running the signalling system on the NSL, he hopes that stabilising the EWL will not take as long.

He also addressed the issue of rail reliability, which he said can only be worked on after replacing sleepers, third rail, signalling, trains, power supply and track circuits.

He was replying to Aljunied MP Low Thia Khiang, who had commented on Mr Khaw's optimism at improving the MRT system over time.

Said Mr Khaw: "It is a multi-year effort; we are halfway there... I am confident we will be able to deliver on this mission." - FOO JIE YING

