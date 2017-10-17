NTU beats NUS in university ranking - again

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) affirmed its rise over the National University of Singapore (NUS) in another university ranking by London-based education consultancy Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

In the Asian Universities Ranking released this morning, NTU was placed first, ahead of NUS and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

The Singapore Management University was placed 71st.

This is the second QS ranking that has seen NTU beat NUS.

In the QS World University Rankings released in June, NTU moved up two places to be ranked 11th, while NUS fell from 12th to 15th.

In the latest ranking, NTU outdid NUS in three out of 10 indicators, which cumulatively make up 35 per cent of the overall score.

This led to an overall score of 100 for NTU, while it was 99.9 for NUS.

QS said both universities are extremely well regarded by employers and attract a high proportion of international faculty, as illustrated by the perfect scores achieved in these two indicators.

NTU also achieved a perfect score for the quality-research indicator as well as for the proportion of international students, while NUS achieved the top score for its reputation among the academic community.

It also scored higher than NTU for having more staff with doctorates.

Mr Ben Sowter, research director at QS, said this year's ranking "is a result of the region's universities continually striving to become competitive, forward-thinking, and internationally attractive".

He added that the results for NUS and NTU could not have been achieved without consistent support and investment from the Singapore Government.

NTU president Bertil Andersson agreed, adding that as a small country, Singapore is determined to punch above its weight in the knowledge economy.

"I am happy that NTU has contributed to this achievement for Singapore," he said, noting that NTU has risen from No. 14 in 2009, when the QS Asian rankings began.