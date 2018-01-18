NTU to offer country's first master's degree in museum studies

Singapore's first master's degree in museum studies and curatorial practices was unveiled yesterday, in a move to meet the demand for experts in the growing arts and heritage fields which have seen record crowd numbers.

Offered by Nanyang Technological University, it will groom leaders in the administration, management, interpretation and development of these fields in both the public and private sectors. The course, leading to the Master of Arts in Museum Studies and Curatorial Practices, was developed with the National Heritage Board.

It will start in August with about 20 students, who can opt to do it full-time, taking between one and three years; or part-time, between two and four years. They have a choice of three tracks: Museum Studies, Curatorial Practices or a combination of the two.

The courses include curatorship, education and outreach, global art histories, planning and designing exhibitions for art galleries and public spaces, as well as creative and critical writing.

Students also have to complete a dissertation or a 10-week internship.

The pioneering programme will complement undergraduate courses such as the National University of Singapore's Minor in Art History, launched last year, the Singapore Management University's Introduction to Museum Management, launched in 2014, and NTU's own double major in Art History and English Literature, launched in 2016.

Applications for the programme are still open while applications for the second intake will start on Sept 1. Visit www.adm.ntu.edu.sg/MA for details. - RAFFAELLA NATHAN CHARLES