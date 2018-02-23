NTU to set up institute to study impact of technology on society

A new institute will be set up in the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to study the impact of technology on society.

The NTU Institute of Science and Technology for Humanity, to be set up "in the next few months", will focus on the impact of the technological revolution on urban Asia, said NTU president, Professor Subra Suresh.

He was speaking at his inauguration ceremony in NTU's Nanyang Auditorium yesterday. He started his term as its fourth president on Jan 1.

"While the technological revolution we are witnessing today will reshape the 21st century human condition in many ways, there is also understandable nervousness about its potential downsides," he said.

The new institute will focus on the ethical implications of innovations, governance in this technological age, and how technology is affecting the lives of people in Asia - the world's most populous continent.

"We have already identified and confirmed several members of the inaugural governing board of the institute, and will be announcing the full group of advisers to the institute within the next few months," said Prof Suresh, adding that the global team will include several members from Singapore.

At the event, Prof Suresh was also conferred the title of Distinguished University Professor, NTU's highest academic appointment.

He received a certificate of appointment from Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung.

Prof Suresh also announced the launch of the Presidential Postdoctoral Fellowship, starting this year, to attract 12 researchers each year to the university to begin their careers in academia.

Targeted at PhD holders with no more than five years of full-time postdoctoral experience, it will include a two-year tenure with an $80,000 annual salary, a $100,000 yearly research grant, and a housing and relocation grant.

Those interested can apply at www.ntu.edu.sg/ppf until April 5 midnight.