Mr Chan Jin Hao, 21, who was driving the Nanyang Technological University's car in the Shell Eco-Marathon Drivers' World Championship Asia, walking away after failing to complete the race at the Changi Exhibition Centre yesterday. The car ran out of fuel some 200m from the finish line. A team from the Philippines won the race, in which cars run on a limited amount of fuel.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY