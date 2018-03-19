NTUC FairPrice files report over fake Facebook page offering vouchers

Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice has filed a report with Singapore's cyber security agency SingCert over a Facebook page claiming to offer customers gift vouchers of up to $1,000.

A FairPrice spokesman said on Saturday night that it has also asked Facebook to take down the fake page, which calls itself NTUC FairPrice - Singapore.

Several posts from the page had claimed that FairPrice was offering customers gifts and vouchers, as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations or its 45th anniversary. Facebook users were told to click on a link to get more information.

The posts appear to have been taken down yesterday morning, although the page remains accessible.

In response to queries, FairPrice said that it is aware of "incidences of Facebook pages impersonating our official NTUC FairPrice Facebook page".

FairPrice advised customers to only trust information shared on its official Facebook page www.facebook.com/thatsmyfairprice or website www.fairprice.com.sg - NG HUIWEN