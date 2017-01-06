NTUC: Use principle of proportionality

The labour movement yesterday proposed that the Government Procurement Act be guided by the principle of proportionality.

Partially modelled after Sweden's Public Procurement Act, it means that the requirements and conditions of the contract must be in reasonable proportion to the procured services.

For example, liquidated damages must be proportionate to the service lapse.

Under current practice, service buyers often dictate liquidated damages for service lapses that are often blown out of proportion or used as a "cost-saving" measure, the labour movement said in a briefing yesterday.

NTUC cited an example of a contract which penalised a cleaning company $50 per incident if staff reported anything from one minute to two hours late.

Another proposal is to provide a schedule of rates or guidelines on payment to ensure that remuneration to service providers is proportionate to the volume of service required.

This is because some contract clauses specify no payment for additional work done or for the tender price to provide services, whenever required, without remuneration.