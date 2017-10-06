Number, prices of resale flats fell last month

Fewer Housing Board resale flats were sold last month than the month before.

SRX Property said yesterday that there were 1,683 resale flats sold last month, a 14 per cent drop from 1,957 units sold in August.

But the number of such flats sold last month remained almost unchanged when compared with the 1,684 units resold last September.

Mr Ismail Gafoor, chief executive of PropNex Realty, said the fall last month could be due to the Hungry Ghost Festival.

He expects sales "to finish strongly, with sales for the remaining three months to exceed 1,800 units monthly".

Dr Lee Nai Jia, head of research at Edmund Tie & Company, said: "While the private market is picking up, the HDB market seems to be slowing."

Prices of resale flats also dipped slightly last month, falling 0.3 per cent from August.

Resale prices of three-room, four-room and executive flats fell by 0.5 per cent, 0.6 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.