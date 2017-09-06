NUS and NTU climb two places in world varsity ranking

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have risen in their positions in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings released yesterday.

Both have inched two notches higher.

NUS was in 22nd place with the University of Toronto in Canada, while NTU placed 52nd.

NUS is also ranked as the top Asian university for the third year running and the only one from Asia in the top 25 this year.

The Times ranking, one of the most watched university league tables, uses 13 indicators - including research, knowledge transfer to industry and international outlook - to assess a university.

NUS and NTU have been rising up the rankings since 2012.

"While NUS has risen to become Asia's leading university in recent years, the 26-year-old NTU has leapt a staggering 122 places since 2010-11 thanks to continued high levels of investment, outstanding research and a highly international outlook," said Mr Phil Baty, editorial director of the Times ranking. - THE STRAITS TIMES

