NUS grad celebrated boyfriend's birthday before fatal crash

The family of Ms Jasmine Lim ran a slideshow at her wake. P

About an hour after she posted on Instagram a video from her boyfriend's birthday party, Ms Jasmine Lim, 23, was involved in a fatal accident.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) graduate was a rear-seat passenger in a car when it collided with an SMRT bus at a traffic junction in Bukit Timah on Sunday at about 1am.

Ms Lim died at the National University Hospital.

The 24-year-old woman driver and her front seat passenger, a 26-year-old man, were injured.

Ms Lim had described the relationship with her boyfriend as a "fairytale" and on April 1, shared an Instagram photo of them celebrating their second year together.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Lim graduated from NUS Business School last year and joined Procter & Gamble as an assistant brand manager for SK-II in February.

In May 2016, she was part of an NUS team that clinched a prestigious international title for Singapore in a business case competition in the United States.

Professor Hum Sin Hoon, the team's faculty adviser, said she was capable and bright.

"Everyone who knew her loved her," he said.

The Deputy Dean of NUS Business School recalled her "carrying the school flag" in Seattle.

Friends of Ms Lim remember her as a cheerful girl who had a highly infectious love for life.

A university classmate, who declined to be named, said Ms Lim enjoyed discussing future plans, including her wedding and future children.

At her wake at Mount Vernon Sanctuary, the family ran a slideshow remembering her.

