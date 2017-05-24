NUS launches three part-time BTech degrees

The National University of Singapore (NUS) yesterday launched three part-time degree programmes - in business analytics, cyber security and software engineering - amid growing demand for professionals in these sectors.

These Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes will be offered from August by the School of Continuing and Lifelong Education (Scale) in partnership with the School of Computing at NUS.

Scale is expected to take in about 160 students in total for the three programmes.

The school is also introducing seven undergraduate certificate courses in information and communications technology (ICT) which are eligible for SkillsFuture credits.

They cover foundations in computing, computing for systems and application development, cyber security, software engineering, business analytics foundations, digital analytics and institutional analytics.

NUS said the new programmes were introduced "to meet the increasingly high demand for professionals in data analytics, information security and software engineering in Singapore".

These sectors were identified as important growth areas to enable a more productive and competitive information-driven economy as Singapore moves towards its goal of becoming a Smart Nation, said NUS.

Professor Wei Kwok Kee, dean of Scale, said: "The BTech programmes are designed to be highly relevant to industry, which will prepare students with the competencies to ride this new ICT wave and take their careers further."

He said Scale is expanding its efforts in support of the national SkillsFuture movement as the school marks its first anniversary.

The new BTech programmes will be taught by academics from the School of Computing and industry professionals.

