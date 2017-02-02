NUS ranked fourth most international university

The National University of Singapore (NUS) was named the world's fourth most international university by Times Higher Education yesterday, edging out its prominent counterparts from Britain and the US with its diverse crop of students and researchers.

It ranked ahead of the likes of Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard, but behind fellow Asian college - University of Hong Kong - which ranked third on a list of 150 international universities.

Taking first and second place were Swiss universities ETH Zurich and the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne.

The ranking takes into account the proportion of international students in a university, international staff and journal publications with at least one international co-author.

A university's international reputation, which makes up 25 per cent of the total score, was also included in this year's tabulation for the first time.

It measures the ratio of international votes to domestic votes through an invitation-only survey, which asks top scholars to name the world's best universities for teaching and research in their field.

NUS president, Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, said this was a strong recognition of the university's global approach to education and research.

About eight in 10 NUS undergraduates get to study abroad, including semester-long student exchanges at 300 universities in over 40 countries.

NUS also collaborates with overseas institutions to offer over 70 joint-, double- and concurrent degrees.

"In short, to enhance learning outcomes, we bring our students to the world, and we bring a world of learning to our students in Singapore," he said.

POWERFUL MAGNET

Prof Tan added that NUS welcomes high-quality faculty and students from around the world, and already has staff and students from about 100 countries, bringing valuable academic expertise as well as different social and cultural perspectives to it.