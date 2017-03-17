NUS is top Asian university again

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has been ranked the top university in Asia by the London-based Times Higher Education magazine for the second year in a row since the introduction of the category in 2013.

It beat second-place Peking University and third-place Tsinghua University - both in China - in the latest Asia University Rankings 2017, published online early yesterday morning.

Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was ranked fourth, followed by the University of Hong Kong in fifth place. NTU slipped from the No. 2 spot, though its overall score improved.

INDICATORS

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings is a ranking of Asia's best 300 universities from 24 countries. It uses 13 indicators - such as research performance, teaching environment and research citations - to rank the universities.

NUS president Tan Chorh Chuan said: "This is a strong recognition of our Asian and global approach to education and research, as well as the importance we place on making a positive impact on the nation and the community around us."