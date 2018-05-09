NYP student designs guide for single dads with teen girls

For his final-year project, Mr Benjamin Teo, 21, produced an informative guidebook for single fathers with daughters to deal with sensitive topics like menstruation and puberty.

Raised by a single mother, Mr Teo wondered what it was like for such individuals as he felt girls often have a harder time going through adolescence.

Mr Teo, who was in the visual communication course and graduated from Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) last Friday, said: "You don't want to give your daughter the wrong information, and fathers may be less open to talking about these things with daughters."

His was one of 155 school projects displayed at The Unit Show at the National Library Plaza on April 5, under the theme REdefine, which encouraged students from NYP's School of Design to challenge norms.

Ms Tan Mui Siang, assistant director of the design school, said the aim was to give students a chance to network with industry partners.

Coursemate Feriga Chong, 21, who also graduated last Friday, designed a kit to encourage Normal (Technical) students.

It includes notebooks with inspirational messages, as well as a passport and a plane ticket that will symbolically take students to their next destination.

Miss Chong was from the Normal (Technical) stream.

"Some people say Normal (Technical) students do not have bright futures, or are not outstanding," she said.

Miss Chong wants to tell others that grades do not define someone's worth.

She said: "I want to tell Secondary 1 students to have more confidence in themselves."