O-level results to be released on Jan 11

Results of the 2016 GCE O-level examination will be released on Jan 11.

In a press release yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said school candidates may collect their results from their schools at 2pm.

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post on the same day.

They can also obtain their results online, via the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's website, using their SingPass account.

Students applying for junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE). The JAE will open from 3pm on Jan 11 to 4pm on Jan 16.