EASE OF RENTAL AND PAYMENT

The service asks for a $49 deposit, but students get a discounted rate of $19.

Payment was simple, with the app accepting either PayPal and credit or debit cards.

Bikes are widely available at designated bike parking areas islandwide and I easily located them through the in-app GPS.

oBike gives users the option of reserving a bike for 10 minutes. All I had to do to begin cycling was to scan the QR code.

Rating: 4/5

TNP PHOTOS: PHYLLICIA WANG, JONATHAN LEE

RIDING THE BIKE

oBike seems more suited for recreational use on flat paths. The bike is rather large and heavy, so cycling on narrow or crowded paths is a challenge.

The lack of gears on the bike makes it near impossible to ride up slopes, and not all bikes I saw were equipped with baskets and lights.

Rating: 2/5

EASE OF RETURN

Returning the bike was a matter of parking it at a designated public bike parking area and turning the bike lock on the back wheel to let the app know that the session is over.

oBike also employs a credit system, where demerit points are given to users who break such rules. A bad credit score affects the cost of your ride.

Rating: 5/5

VALUE FOR MONEY

At $0.50 per 15 minutes, oBike's pricing is fairly competitive.

Promotions are available - referring a friend gives both of you a $3 ride coupon.

Rating: 5/5

OVERALL

The software is relatively seamless, but the ride itself is lacking.

The oBike's clumsy design makes for an uncomfortable ride up slopes, something even the attractive price-point cannot overcome. I would opt for a traditional bike with gears from a bike-rental shop.

Rating: 4/5