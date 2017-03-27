oBike
EASE OF RENTAL AND PAYMENT
The service asks for a $49 deposit, but students get a discounted rate of $19.
Payment was simple, with the app accepting either PayPal and credit or debit cards.
Bikes are widely available at designated bike parking areas islandwide and I easily located them through the in-app GPS.
oBike gives users the option of reserving a bike for 10 minutes. All I had to do to begin cycling was to scan the QR code.
Rating: 4/5
RIDING THE BIKE
oBike seems more suited for recreational use on flat paths. The bike is rather large and heavy, so cycling on narrow or crowded paths is a challenge.
The lack of gears on the bike makes it near impossible to ride up slopes, and not all bikes I saw were equipped with baskets and lights.
Rating: 2/5
EASE OF RETURN
Returning the bike was a matter of parking it at a designated public bike parking area and turning the bike lock on the back wheel to let the app know that the session is over.
oBike also employs a credit system, where demerit points are given to users who break such rules. A bad credit score affects the cost of your ride.
Rating: 5/5
VALUE FOR MONEY
At $0.50 per 15 minutes, oBike's pricing is fairly competitive.
Promotions are available - referring a friend gives both of you a $3 ride coupon.
Rating: 5/5
OVERALL
The software is relatively seamless, but the ride itself is lacking.
The oBike's clumsy design makes for an uncomfortable ride up slopes, something even the attractive price-point cannot overcome. I would opt for a traditional bike with gears from a bike-rental shop.
Rating: 4/5
- ALYSHA CHANDRA