oBike hopes to reach compromise over parking

Mr Elgin Ee, general manager of oBike, said yesterday that they hope to reach a compromise with the East Coast-Fengshan Town Council over parking.

The town council placed removal notices on the company's bicycles which were left in parking racks around Bedok Town Centre.

It also contacted oBike and informed the bike-sharing company to remove the bicycles as the racks are not to be used for rental services.

Speaking to The New Paper yesterday, Mr Ee said that other town councils were supportive, adding: "Our riders are residents, too.

"We understand if the town council is concerned about overcrowding, but we hope they understand that we're serving the residents."

He said that oBike is now exploring other areas where users can leave their bicycles.

National University of Singapore transport researcher Lee Der Horng told TNP that it will be difficult for commercial operators if they are not allowed to use public bicycle parking racks.

He said: "I don't think it will be a healthy development.

"Both parties should try to work out a solution and hopefully have a more open mind.

"Those bikes are being used by residents - who are using them for all sorts of purposes, such as travelling within the community.

"If the town council says no, residents will lose the opportunity to enjoy the service." - ISABELLE LIEW