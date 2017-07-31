OCBC Cycle 2017 rolls out exciting lead-up activities
With a wealth of cycling-related activities over the coming months, there is much more to Singapore's premier cycling event this year
Apart from the thrill of cycling on closed roads and expressways, participants at this year's OCBC Cycle on Nov 18 and 19 also have an exciting line-up of workshops and activities to look forward to in the lead-up to the event.
OCBC, the sponsor of this cycling fiesta since 2009, announced seven different lead-up events, allowing participants to better prepare for their ride and bond over food and fun with others from the local cycling community.
Among the highlights of the lead-up events is the Cycle Cook-Off, which will take place on Oct 7 and 28 from 9am to noon at the Singapore Sports Institute (SSI).
SSI sport dietician Huang Liyan told The New Paper that the focus of this year's Cycle Cook-Off will be on race recovery. Participants will learn to prepare dishes that will aid their recovery process.
"We plan to teach participants how to prepare a one-dish meal and a drink, which will provide them with the right nutrients after the ride," said Ms Huang.
She added that tips, including four essentials for post-race recovery, will be shared.
Cycling is almost therapeutic, and with good food found or sought along the way, the whole experience is amplified.Ms Trisha Lee, marketing executive of the lifecycle Concepts
'GOOD MIX'
"Rehydrate, replenish, repair and restore. This is achieved with consuming a good mix of carbohydrates, fluids, proteins and antioxidants," she said.
Those looking to combine fitness and food may consider signing up for the Cafe Bike Crawl, which is in its third edition this year.
It will have participants visiting three food establishments along a 25km route.
OCBC's vice-president at group corporate communications, Mr Dominic Ying, said: "We took in feedback from past participants and have increased the distance of the Cafe Bike Crawl by more than 30 per cent.
"We identified eating establishments along the route that are cyclist-friendly and selected three that are spread out enough that we will burn some calories riding from eatery to eatery."
Cafes on the route include Jubilee Coffee House & Bar and Coastal Rhythm, which are both under The Lifecycle Concepts.
Its marketing executive, Ms Trisha Lee, said: "Cycling is almost therapeutic, and with good food found or sought along the way, the whole experience is amplified."
Diet tips for training
Sport dietician Huang Liyan from the Singapore Sports Institute shared some tips on how to fuel yourself for the ride.
1. CHOOSE QUALITY CARBOHYDRATES OVER FATTY ONES
Cycling is an aerobic sport, and carbohydrates will help supply the energy. Go for quality carbohydrates that are low in fat and have a low to moderate glycemic index, such as wholemeal bread or pasta. High-fat carbohydrates are harder to digest and sit in the stomach longer.
2. EAT ACCORDING TO HOW YOU TRAIN
Increase your carbohydrate intake as you increase your training distances, this will help you sufficiently fuel your ride.
3. PRE-RACE TIPS
It is good to carbo-load, perhaps two or three days before the race. Have a good amount of carbohydrates for dinner the night before. Those doing the 42km Sportive Ride can have a small snack before the race, and those doing the 23km Straits Times Ride can opt for a breakfast of two to three slices of bread.
4. HYDRATE
Glycogen levels tend to fall after an hour of continuous exercise, so it will be good to bring along carbohydrate-electrolyte beverages, which will help to ensure a source of glucose.
5. RECOVERY
Milk is the ultimate recovery drink as it contains carbohydrates, protein and provides fluid.
Get geared up
Here are the lead-up workshops and activities.
1. Polar Fitness Bootcamp
WHEN: Aug 5, 7.30am to 9.30am
WHERE: TripleFit, 9, Raffles Boulevard, #02-63, Millenia Walk
2. Cafe Bike Crawl
WHEN: Aug 12 and Sept 16, 8am to 1pm,
WHERE: Coastal Rhythm (meeting point), 1206A, East Coast Parkway
3. Volvo Makan Trail (sold out)
WHEN: Aug 26 and Oct 7, 8.30am to 1.30pm
WHERE: OCBC Arena Entrance (meeting point)
4. Teach a Child to Cycle
TEACHING DATES: Sept 2 and 9, 9am to 1pm
WHERE: Singapore Sports Hub
CYCLING TRIP: Sept 23, 9.30am to 1.30pm
WHERE: Tanjong Rhu park connector
5. NUH Injury Management Talk
WHEN: Sept 16, 8.30am to 10am
WHERE: Auditorium @ NUH Dental Centre, 5, Lower Kent Ridge Road, Level 4, National University Hospital
6. Cycle Cook-Off by Singapore Sports Institute
WHEN: Oct 7 and 28, 9am to noon
WHERE: Singapore Sports Institute, 3, Stadium Drive
7. Get Your Body Cycle-Ready (sold out)
WHEN: Oct 21, 9am to 11am
WHERE: Singapore Sports Institute 3, Stadium Drive
Teach a Child to Cycle and the NUH Injury Management Talk are free of charge, while a registration fee of $6 for the other events will be donated to charity.
OCBC Cycle 2017 participants can register for the lead-up workshops and activities at www.ocbccycle.com/workshop-and-activities