Odd-job worker who punched woman traffic warden twice jailed

An odd-job worker punched a woman traffic warden twice on the forehead after she booked his friend for illegal parking.

Abdullah Sani Ali Moonshi, 53, a Singapore permanent resident, was jailed for 15 weeks yesterday for punching Ms Kalidevi Wing Desan, 25, a Certis Cisco enforcement officer, on May 17 last year.

She has since left her job.

Ms Kalidevi was patrolling a backlane of Jalan Pinang, off Victoria Street, that day when Abdullah Sani recognised her as the officer who had earlier issued a parking ticket to his friend.

He asked her to follow him to the spot where the motorcycle was parked and punched her on the forehead while she was doing so. He punched her again when she tried to avoid him, a district court heard.

When Ms Kalidevi called the police, Abdullah Sani verbally abused her and left. She was treated for a bruise and given three days of medical leave.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhuo Wenzhao asked for a sentence of at least four months' jail, while Abdullah Sani's lawyer Randhir Gupta urged the court not to impose more than about three months' jail.

District Judge Lorraine Ho leaned towards a tougher sentence as the victim was a woman officer and Abdullah Sani was much bigger and stronger than her.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority and Certis Cisco said in a joint statement that patrolling officers perform a public duty to ensure that motorists comply with parking regulations.

"We will not hesitate to report any form of abusive behaviour towards them, and such abusers will be dealt with accordingly by the law," it said.

Abdullah Sani could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or given any combined punishment. - ELENA CHONG