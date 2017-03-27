EASE OF RENTAL AND PAYMENT

Unlike its competitors, ofo does not have a GPS system. I had to visit several MRT stations before I found an ofo bike.

Rating: Nil

RIDING THE BIKE

The gear chains were oiled but not greasy, and the bike seat had ample space for me.

But the front handle and adjustable seat of the bike shifted whenever the bike experienced a significant bump.

ofo bikes offer three gear changes as opposed to the usual single gear bikes their competitors offer. Do not get your hopes up too high because these bikes are not built for speed.

Rating: 3/5

TNP PHOTOS: PHYLLICIA WANG, JONATHAN LEE

EASE OF RETURN

The return of the bike was simple. ofo's return policy states that the return can happen anywhere and anytime, as long as the bike is not obstructing pathways and remains visible.

You end the trip by pressing a button on the app, and manually lock the wheel using a lever.

The return was far more pleasant than the rental.

Rating: 4/5

VALUE FOR MONEY

The pricing for ofo will be $0.50 per trip, but the rides are free for now.

Rating: 5/5

OVERALL

ofo bikes are wallet-friendly, and they provide users with a decent riding experience.

But it was so difficult to find one that it wasn't worth the time and effort.

Rating: 3/5