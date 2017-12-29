Ofo to investigate case of man seen on video tossing bike around

A man was filmed damaging ofo bicycles at AMK Hub on Tuesday.

Bike-sharing firm ofo has launched an investigation after a man was recorded on video tossing an ofo bicycle around at AMK Hub on Tuesday.

A witness, who submitted the video to Stomp, said that the incident happened at around 7pm.

The man, often seen collecting cardboard in the area, had destroyed at least three bicycles, the witness told Stomp in a phone interview.

In the video, shoppers stare at the man as he lifts a yellow ofo bicycle and slams it towards the ground three times. He then walks away.

Stomp reported that the man had damaged two other ofo bicycles as well as a regular bicycle at a nearby bicycle lot.

In response to queries, an ofo spokesman said: "This incident was brought to our attention and we are currently investigating this issue."

The spokesman added that the firm has been advocating rider responsibility through several initiatives.

These include working with government agencies to increase the number of designated parking spots, introducing a credit system to reward good user behaviour and educating the community on responsible biking practices.

The public is also encouraged to report incidents of bike abuse on ofo's various channels, such as on its Facebook page and app.

Earlier this month, two boys were filmed damaging the locks of ofo bicycles at a Housing Board void deck.

And in November, a couple was caught throwing oBikes into a drain in Lower Delta Road. They later turned themselves in to the police.