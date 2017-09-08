ofo launches new parking zones

Bicycle-sharing company ofo has set up 25 parking zones in the city centre and the western part of Singapore.

The zones in Marina Bay Sands, Suntec City and Jurong West were launched yesterday. Another 400 will be launched in high-traffic areas like Orchard and Tanglin, and neighbourhoods like Novena, Queenstown and Jurong East, soon.

The zones will be demarcated with bright-yellow boxes and are open to shared and personal bikes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

