Older Singaporeans can choose to re-register IC

From next year, Singapore citizens and permanent residents born before 1962 will have the option to re-register for an National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) at a subsidised fee.

This will allow them to have identity cards with their most recent photographs.

The exercise is optional and individuals can choose not to re-register.

Currently, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) only makes it mandatory for individuals to register for NRICs at 15 and then re-register when they turn 30, and again at 55.

Yesterday, ICA said those who are eligible for the exercise will receive a notification letter within the next five years. They will have one year upon receiving the letter to do so.

Besides being born before Jan 1, 1962, individuals must also not have been issued with a replacement NRIC in the last 10 years. ICA's letter will contain detailed information on how to apply for re-registration.

More information on the optional NRIC re-registration procedures can be found on ICA's website, www.ica.gov.sg. - CHEOW SUE-ANN